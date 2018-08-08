Woman killed after driving off road, striking several trees

Virginia State Police said a woman was killed during a single-vehicle crash after striking several trees in King George County.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday along Kings Highway.

Troopers say, Lisa Marie Gray, 31, was driving a 2002 Nissan pickup westbound when she ran off the road and struck several trees.

Gray was not wearing a seat belt and died due to her injuries, police say.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12