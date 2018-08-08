GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

Concern over that cyber threat has been rising since May, when Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, under which the U.S. eased economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.More >>
Concern over that cyber threat has been rising since May, when Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, under which the U.S. eased economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
California could be facing the worst wildfire season ever as some 18 gigantic blazes ravage the state _ and the historically worst months are still to comeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Gina Rodriguez credits 'Jane the Virgin' for many things, including the love of her lifeMore >>
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaMore >>
Firefighters are struggling against rugged terrain, high winds and an August heat wave to slow the spread of the biggest wildfire ever recorded in CaliforniaMore >>
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossMore >>
Star witness in Paul Manafort's trial returns to witness stand after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from old bossMore >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender rolesMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in AtlantaMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in ManhattanMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
Meyer defends his handling of domestic abuse allegations, former Ohio State assistant coach denies being an abuserMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
NASA names astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring crew launches back to the USMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>
Famed Algonquin Hotel throws a 'purrty,' feline fashion show to raise money for animal rescueMore >>