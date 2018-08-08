Amelia County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions

If you’re looking for a new four-legged friend – now is your chance!

The Amelia County Animal Shelter is offering FREE adoptions on Wednesday, August 8, since the shelter is critically full.

Hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so you have plenty of time to go find a new pal.

All adoptions come with a microchip, a $5 spay/neuter and rabies shot, 30 days of a free trial for pet insurance and a $25 off certificate for a photo session to Rebecca Tompkins Photography.

