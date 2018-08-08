Amazon? Mysterious 'Project Rocket' advances outside Atlanta - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amazon? Mysterious 'Project Rocket' advances outside Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A mysterious economic development project code-named "Project Rocket" is advancing in Atlanta's suburbs.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the identity of the company seeking the massive distribution facility remains shrouded in secrecy. The story notes that e-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly been seeking an Atlanta-area site for a new fulfillment center.

Gwinnett County Planning Commission Chairman Chuck Warbington said he doesn't know who the tenant would be, but voted to recommend a special use permit anyway, calling it "an absolute game-changer for new investment."

Plans for "Project Rocket" include more than 1,800 employee parking spaces outside a 2.5-million-square-foot facility with an 80-foot-tall (24-meter) building, 65 loading docks and 200 truck parking spaces.

More than a dozen nearby residents expressed concerns about traffic and noise from all-night operations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-08-08 09:27:36 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:35:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>

  • Lawyer: hunger-striking Ukraine filmmaker increasingly frail

    Lawyer: hunger-striking Ukraine filmmaker increasingly frail

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:25:04 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:32:08 GMT
    (AP Photo, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Oleg Sentsov gestures as the verdict is delivered, as he stands behind bars at a court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russ...(AP Photo, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Oleg Sentsov gestures as the verdict is delivered, as he stands behind bars at a court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russ...
    The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia says his client has become increasingly frail.More >>
    The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia says his client has become increasingly frail.More >>

  • Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

    Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:11:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:31:21 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..
    Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie," up to a point.More >>
    Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie," up to a point.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly