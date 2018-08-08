Holy cow! Bovine herd helps police corral suspect in Florida - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Holy cow! Bovine herd helps police corral suspect in Florida

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) - A herd of 16 cows helped police officers in Florida corral a fleeing suspect who bailed out of a car and ran through a pasture.

A Seminole County Sheriff's helicopter captured the Sunday night incident on video as the crew gave play-by-play to officers on the ground. A crew member offered this nugget to pursuing officers: "If you see a large group of cows, they're literally following her."

The cows eventually ran Jennifer Anne Kaufman into a fence, where police were waiting to arrest her.

An arrest report shows the car Kaufman was in crashed during a police pursuit. A second suspect was captured by a K-9 and arrested.

Kaufman is being held on a $4,500 bond. Charges against her include resisting an officer and drug possession.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:27 AM EDT2018-08-08 09:27:36 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 9:59 AM EDT2018-08-08 13:59:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016 file photo, Alex Jones, center right, is escorted by police out of a crowd of protesters outside the Republican convention in Cleveland. Facebook says it has taken down four pages b...
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>
    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defend company decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his "Infowars" show.More >>

  • Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

    Nathan Fillion ready for action in 'The Rookie,' sort of

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:11:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-08-08 12:33:11 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Nathan Fillion arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif..
    Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie," up to a point.More >>
    Nathan Fillion is ready for action as a police officer in ABC's new drama "The Rookie," up to a point.More >>

  • Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

    Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-08-08 03:16:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 8:33 AM EDT2018-08-08 12:33:08 GMT
    Trayvon Newsome is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion. (Source: Broward County Jail/CNN)Trayvon Newsome is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion. (Source: Broward County Jail/CNN)

    The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself into authorities.

    More >>

    The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself into authorities.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly