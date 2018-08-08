Jazz Festival forecast: Will it rain?

The Richmond Jazz Festival is almost here and the big question is: will it rain?
Right now, there's a chance. Visit 12AboutTown.com for up-to-date weather information.
The festival kicks off with events around Richmond on Thursday and will be outdoors at Maymont all weekend.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.