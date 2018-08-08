Work from home with Amazon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Work from home with Amazon

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

(WTOL) - You could have the chance to work for Amazon without having to take off your pajamas. 

The online retail giant is looking to hire 200 full-time workers. 

On top of benefits, employees are eligible for discounts and can also work from home.

Open jobs include customer service, information technology, sales and more.

