NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 8, 2018

Breaking overnight in Richmond, a man showed up to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet named any suspects or released information about where the shooting took place.

Suspect is in custody in the

12-year-old girl and grandmother still missing and were last seen in Harrisonburg

Two public school systems are heading back on Wednesday

And they're not alone in their pre-Labor Day starts!

Asbestos was found in Playskool crayons sold at Dollar Tree

It's unclear if the asbestos poses a danger under normal use, such as drawing

It's a First Alert Weather Day not only for the heat, but for a chance of severe storms, too

Paying to park in Richmond? There's now an app for that.

Wednesday, Aug. 8 – It's National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day! Head over to the NBC12 Facebook page to let us know the best place to grab this delicious dish.

A gun-toting grandma shot a man exposing himself. "He ran up in my yard, and I told him to get away from my door or I will shoot him," she said.

Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin says he's confident in NASCAR's leadership after the head of the sport was arrested and charged with a DUI this week.

In Amelia County, adoptions are FREE on Wednesday. "We are CRITICALLY full here at the shelter," the group said on Facebook.

"One small positive thought in the morning can change the entire outcome of your day!"

