NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 8, 2018

Breaking overnight in Richmond, a man showed up to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet named any suspects or released information about where the shooting took place.
Paying to park in Richmond? There's now an app for that.
"One small positive thought in the morning can change the entire outcome of your day!"
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
A press release said the move is necessary to keep up with increasing traffic from residents and tourists in downtown Richmond.More >>
A press release said the move is necessary to keep up with increasing traffic from residents and tourists in downtown Richmond.More >>
Here's a look at the top stories to kick off your Tuesday.More >>
Here's a look at the top stories to kick off your Tuesday.More >>
Thinking about selling your home this year or even next? Before you lift a finger, experts say there are some things you can do to get prepared.More >>
Thinking about selling your home this year or even next? Before you lift a finger, experts say there are some things you can do to get prepared.More >>
Virginia State Police said Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio was last seen Aug. 5 in the 2800 block of Main Street in Harrisonburg.More >>
Virginia State Police said Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio was last seen Aug. 5 in the 2800 block of Main Street in Harrisonburg.More >>
Colonial Heights police say there's no evidence a child is missing after the report of a wandering child on Tuesday night.More >>
Colonial Heights police say there's no evidence a child is missing after the report of a wandering child on Tuesday night.More >>
The 68-year-old fired one shot through her front door and struck the man in the chest.More >>
The 68-year-old fired one shot through her front door and struck the man in the chest.More >>
Officers say they showed professionalism and extended compassion towards the fugitive, something the department says the officers were under "no obligation" to give.More >>
Officers say they showed professionalism and extended compassion towards the fugitive, something the department says the officers were under "no obligation" to give.More >>
A woman was indicted after she allegedly embezzled more than $225,000 from a business in Stafford County to pay back $162,000 she previously embezzled from her former workplace in Prince William County.More >>
A woman was indicted after she allegedly embezzled more than $225,000 from a business in Stafford County to pay back $162,000 she previously embezzled from her former workplace in Prince William County.More >>