NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 8, 2018

(WWBT) -

Breaking overnight in Richmond, a man showed up to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police have not yet named any suspects or released information about where the shooting took place.

Here's a look at what else is going on: 

AMBER Alert continues

  • Suspect is in custody in the 
  • 12-year-old girl and grandmother still missing and were last seen in Harrisonburg

It's the first day of school! 

  • Two public school systems are heading back on Wednesday
  • And they're not alone in their pre-Labor Day starts! 

Asbestos found in crayons

  • Asbestos was found in Playskool crayons sold at Dollar Tree
  • It's unclear if the asbestos poses a danger under normal use, such as drawing

How's the Weather?

  • It's a First Alert Weather Day not only for the heat, but for a chance of severe storms, too

A Thing to Know:

  • Paying to park in Richmond? There's now an app for that. 

What Day is It?

  • Wednesday, Aug. 8 – It's National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day! Head over to the NBC12 Facebook page to let us know the best place to grab this delicious dish. 

Say What?

What's happening in sports?

  • Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin says he's confident in NASCAR's leadership after the head of the sport was arrested and charged with a DUI this week.

Adoptable Animal(s)

  • In Amelia County, adoptions are FREE on Wednesday. "We are CRITICALLY full here at the shelter," the group said on Facebook.

Final Thought:

"One small positive thought in the morning can change the entire outcome of your day!" 

