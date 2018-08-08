Man shows up to hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

A man showed up at VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department says a man showed up to VCU Medical Center early Wednesday with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the man was dropped off just before 1 a.m. with life-threatening injuries.

There's currently no information on where the shooting happened or if there are any suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

