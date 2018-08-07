Colonial Heights police following report of wandering child

Police have said there are no reports of missing children. (Source: RNN)

Colonial Heights police are looking for a child that was reported wandering alone.

Officers are going door-to-door around Virginia Avenue near Violet Bank Museum after a resident reported a small child was unsupervised.

The child was seen about 8:40 p.m. wearing a pink shirt with white shorts or possibly a diaper.

Police have not taken a report of a missing child, and there is no report of any crime in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 520-9300.

