Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 28 16 .636 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 28 19 .596
Danville (Braves) 25 21 .543 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 21 26 .447
Burlington (Royals) 15 30 .333 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 25 18 .581 -
Kingsport (Mets) 25 21 .543
Johnson City (Cardinals) 21 24 .467 5
Bristol (Pirates) 21 25 .457
Greeneville (Reds) 18 27 .400 8

Tuesday's Games

Burlington 2, Danville 1

Johnson City 11, Bristol 5

Elizabethton 16, Kingsport 10

Princeton 13, Pulaski 4

Bluefield 9, Greeneville 5

Wednesday's Games

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

