Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|27
|16
|.628
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|28
|19
|.596
|1
|Danville (Braves)
|25
|21
|.543
|3½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|21
|25
|.457
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|15
|30
|.333
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|24
|18
|.571
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|25
|20
|.556
|½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|20
|24
|.455
|5
|Greeneville (Reds)
|18
|27
|.400
|7½
|Tuesday's Games
Burlington 2, Danville 1
Johnson City 11, Bristol 5
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton 13, Pulaski 4
Bluefield 9, Greeneville 5
|Wednesday's Games
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
