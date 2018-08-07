New signpost points the way to Richmond's sister cities

The signpost gives directions and distances to Richmond's sister cities. (Source: Sister Cities Commission)

Mayor Levar Stoney greets the ambassador of the Republic of Mali, Mahamdou Nimaga. (Source: Sister Cities Commission)

A new guidepost in Kanawha Plaza points to Richmond’s sister cities around the world.

Richmond has sister city relationships with Richmond upon Thames in England; Saitama, Japan; Windhoek, Namibia; Zhengzhou, China and Mali, Segou.

The new signpost shows the directions and distances to the sister cities.

The closest is Richmond upon Thames, and the furthest away is Windhoek at more than 7,000 miles.

