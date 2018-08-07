Wynn Resorts adds former Deutsche Bank CEO to board - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wynn Resorts adds former Deutsche Bank CEO to board

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Casino operator Wynn Resorts has appointed its current CEO and the former CEO of Deutsche Bank to its board of directors.

The Las Vegas-based company announced the appointments Tuesday. The addition of Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox and former Deutsche Bank executive Richard Byrne brings the number of board members to 11.

The company's board has been overhauled since founder Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO in February after sexual misconduct allegations against him first surfaced. He has denied the accusations.

The announcement came a day after the company disclosed that casino industry veteran Phil Satre has been named board vice chairman and will become chairman by Dec. 31.

Maddox joined the casino operator when it was founded in 2002.

Byrne is the president of Benefit Street Partners.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

