National Night Out brings police, community together

NBC12 personalities were out and about to mingle with members of the community and law enforcement. (Source: Karla Redditte/Twitter)

Across the country, police and fire departments held events for National Night Out Against Crime in an effort to improve relationships with the community.

In the Richmond area, dozens of events were held with police and government officials.

"It's important people see us not just as firefighters or public service, but as part of the community – friendly faces," a Henrico firefighter said.

Gov. Ralph Northam was at Richmond Raceway for some fellowship and to knock a little bit of the rust off his jump shot.

Police K-9s, both real and costumed, came out in Chesterfield County, and Captain America even made an appearance.

#CfieldNNO - Bringing long lost friends together. Officer Norman and his partner stopped by South Pointe Landing for #NNO2018 pic.twitter.com/SmwSGNg85E — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) August 7, 2018

Barbecue, bounce houses and face paint were just some of the attractions across the area.

Police also set up a drunken driving simulator to show people the dangers of driving impaired.

NBC12 anchor Karla Redditte got behind the virtual reality wheel. After driving on the wrong side of the road, she was issued a “DUI.”

But don’t worry about Karla. She’ll be “sobered up” in time for the 11 p.m. news.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12