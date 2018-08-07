National Night Out brings police, community together

In the Richmond area, dozens of events were held with police and government officials. We even got to see the governor's jump shot.More >>
Wednesday is being designated a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for some isolated severe thunderstorms moving through our region later in the afternoon and early evening. We are under a MARGINAL RISK (Category 1 out of 5) for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC)More >>
Virginia State Police said Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio was last seen Aug. 5 in the 2800 block of Main Street in Harrisonburg.More >>
A woman was indicted after she allegedly embezzled more than $225,000 from a business in Stafford County to pay back $162,000 she previously embezzled from her former workplace in Prince William County.More >>
New signs in front of a Kings Dominion roller coaster have banned the presence of cell phones and other items on the ride following an accident involving a North Chesterfield woman in June.More >>
A woman's act of kindness at a gas station ended up being a chance encounter with a country music megastar.More >>
The FDA expanded its recall by four companies on Thursday while Asian countries have issued recalls targeting a newly identified supplier.More >>
A woman was indicted after she allegedly embezzled more than $225,000 from a business in Stafford County to pay back $162,000 she previously embezzled from her former workplace in Prince William County.More >>
According to CBSNewYork, cleaners found the five to six-month-old fetus around 6 a.m. in the plane's bathroom.More >>
The employees told the woman that due to her cerebral palsy, the manicurist could not paint her nails because her hands were too shaky.More >>
Police have identified a teenager who died during a vehicle pursuit in Rusk County.More >>
A Summerville man who hoped to join the Charleston Police Department died after a physical agility test Tuesday.More >>
Are you affected by the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group lawsuit? Here's a quick guide to events, with contact information and advice for recent customers.More >>
