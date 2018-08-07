Woman allegedly embezzles $225K to pay back previous $162K embezzlement

A woman was indicted after she allegedly embezzled more than $225,000 from a business in Stafford County to pay back $162,000 she previously embezzled from her former workplace in Prince William County.

Debra Ann Jones, 58, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on October 4, 2017 and pled guilty this past May to embezzling $162,000 from a landscaping company where she used to work as a bookkeeper. Jones pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement and four counts of forgery in Prince William County Circuit Court.

Just a few days later, after Jones was first arrested in Prince William, the owner of Art and Sign FX called the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office after police in Prince William told him Jones embezzled $225,768.50 from his company.

Detectives contacted Prince William Police, who said Jones fraudulently wrote a number of checks from Art and Sign FX to go towards paying back the landscaping company.

Jones was indicted by a Stafford County Grand Jury on Monday on nine counts of embezzlement, nine counts of forgery and one count of identity theft.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said Jones told detectives she used money she embezzled from Art and Sign FX to pay back the landscaping company.

