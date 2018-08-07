NBC has best ratings week for a network in 2 months - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC has best ratings week for a network in 2 months

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC cut through the summer doldrums with the best week for a television network since the NBA Finals were seen on ABC two months ago.

The Nielsen company said Tuesday the network was led, as usual in the summer months, by "America's Got Talent." The competition show was seen by 11.8 million people last week, more than four million more than anything else on television.

NBC added a new competition series to its warm-weather lineup in "Making It," a crafting series co-hosted by former "Parks and Recreation" co-stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Its audience of 5.2 million people made it the most-watched new series of the summer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Janet Jackson, Cardi B to headline Global Citizen festival

    Janet Jackson, Cardi B to headline Global Citizen festival

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-08-07 11:38:06 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-08-07 20:45:39 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2018, file photo, John Legend performs at the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" March in Los Angeles. Legend, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes are among the ...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2018, file photo, John Legend performs at the "Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants" March in Los Angeles. Legend, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes are among the ...
    John Legend, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes are among the artists slated to appear at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.More >>
    John Legend, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes are among the artists slated to appear at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.More >>

  • 'Charmed' makers defend reboot, tout its ethnic diversity

    'Charmed' makers defend reboot, tout its ethnic diversity

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-08-07 04:16:46 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-08-07 20:45:36 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Executive producers Jessica O'Toole, from back row left, Jennie Snyder Urman, Amy Rardin, and from front row left, Ellen Tamaki, Rupert Evans, Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Ser'Darius Blain par...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Executive producers Jessica O'Toole, from back row left, Jennie Snyder Urman, Amy Rardin, and from front row left, Ellen Tamaki, Rupert Evans, Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Ser'Darius Blain par...
    The makers and cast of 'Charmed' told a TV critics meeting the CW reboot is a show for its time, tackling modern issues with ethnically diverse characters.More >>
    The makers and cast of 'Charmed' told a TV critics meeting the CW reboot is a show for its time, tackling modern issues with ethnically diverse characters.More >>

  • Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

    Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-08-07 13:23:21 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-08-07 20:45:31 GMT
    (AP Photo). In this combination photo, Hilary Swank accepts the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Boys Don't Cry" during the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 26, 2000, left, and Jared Leto poses with his Oscar for best supporting actor...(AP Photo). In this combination photo, Hilary Swank accepts the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Boys Don't Cry" during the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 26, 2000, left, and Jared Leto poses with his Oscar for best supporting actor...
    Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles.More >>
    Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly