AMBER Alert suspect in custody; 12-year-old, grandmother still missing

Harrisonburg Police confirmed the suspect in an alleged AMBER Alert abduction is in custody, but the 12-year-old girl and her grandmother are still missing.

Virginia State Police said Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio was last seen Aug. 5 in the 2800 block of Main Street in Harrisonburg.

In addition to the child, there is a critically missing Adult Alert for her grandmother, 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio.

Both are believed to have been abducted by Hareton Jaime Rodriguez-Sariol. In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, police confirmed Rodriguez-Sariol was in custody.

They were believed to be traveling in Rodriguez-Sairol’s vehicle, which was involved in a vehicle fire on I-66 in Warren County.

The 12-year-old is described as 5-foot-1 weighing 112 pounds with long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black blouse with flowers, black leggings and white sandals.

The girl’s grandmother is 5-foot-4, weighs approximately 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a burgundy blouse and black skirt.

Rodriguez-Sairol is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 180 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. VSP said he is known to be infatuated with the grandmother, Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio. His last reported sighting before being apprehended was at mile marker 2 on I-66 where the vehicle fire occurred.

He is now believed to be traveling north toward New York in a white Volvo tractor-trailer with Virginia license plate 21739PZ. The tractor-trailer is owned by AMG Express.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 564-5050.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12