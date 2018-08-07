SeaWorld eliminating 125 positions, despite attendance jump - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SeaWorld eliminating 125 positions, despite attendance jump

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - SeaWorld Entertainment is eliminating 125 positions, despite recent increases in attendance and revenue.

The theme park company announced the cuts Tuesday.

Interim CEO John Reilly noted in the company's earnings report Monday that the company had identified $50 million of "additional cost reductions."

SeaWorld spokesman Travis Claytor says the restructuring affects all of the company's theme parks as well as corporate offices in Orlando, Florida.

Besides SeaWorld parks, the company has Sesame Place and Busch Gardens parks.

SeaWorld said affected workers would get severance benefits.

The company cut 350 positions last fall.

SeaWorld attendance fell for years after the 2013 documentary "Blackfish," argued against keeping orcas in captivity. The company later announced it would no longer breed killer whales and would stop using them in shows.

Attendance and revenue are up by 8 percent this year.

