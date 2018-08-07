Richmond parking can be paid for with an app

Park and pay from your phone. (Source: City of Richmond/YouTube)

Richmond will let motorists pay for parking using an app.

Passport Parking lets users get a four-digit PIN to use to indicate parking sessions in the app and pay for them directly.

A press release said the move is necessary to keep up with increasing traffic from residents and tourists in downtown Richmond.

Several signs mark the parking zones in the city. On the app, a user chooses the zone, their car and the amount of time they wish to purchase. Payment is taking directly on the app.

The app can be used for parking in more than 1,500 on-street spaces in Richmond, most of which are downtown.

Passport Parking can send alerts to a user’s phone to indicate when a session is about to expire and allow it be extended from the app. Receipts will be sent to the user’s e-mail.

A tutorial on how to use the app is available on the city’s YouTube’s page.

Existing parking meters and pay stations will continue to be in use.

