Veteran: Parking still an issue at McGuire VA Medical Center

Many disabled veterans who come to McGuire say they have to illegally park in fire lanes, on the curb or very far away.More >>
Many disabled veterans who come to McGuire say they have to illegally park in fire lanes, on the curb or very far away.More >>
Police responded to the 5700 block of Willow Branch Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday for shots fired.More >>
Police responded to the 5700 block of Willow Branch Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday for shots fired.More >>
Tesla is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Gaskins Road in Henrico.More >>
Tesla is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Gaskins Road in Henrico.More >>
In the Richmond area, dozens of events were held with police and government officials. We even got to see the governor's jump shot.More >>
In the Richmond area, dozens of events were held with police and government officials. We even got to see the governor's jump shot.More >>
Wednesday is being designated a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for some isolated severe thunderstorms moving through our region later in the afternoon and early evening. We are under a MARGINAL RISK (Category 1 out of 5) for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC)More >>
Wednesday is being designated a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for some isolated severe thunderstorms moving through our region later in the afternoon and early evening. We are under a MARGINAL RISK (Category 1 out of 5) for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC)More >>
A woman's act of kindness at a gas station ended up being a chance encounter with a country music megastar.More >>
A woman's act of kindness at a gas station ended up being a chance encounter with a country music megastar.More >>
According to CBSNewYork, cleaners found the five to six-month-old fetus around 6 a.m. in the plane's bathroom.More >>
According to CBSNewYork, cleaners found the five to six-month-old fetus around 6 a.m. in the plane's bathroom.More >>
A joint investigation with the Montgomery Police Department and the Department of Human Resources is underway after a child was left in a hot daycare van at By His Grace Preschool and Learning Center on the Atlanta Highway on Monday.More >>
A joint investigation with the Montgomery Police Department and the Department of Human Resources is underway after a child was left in a hot daycare van at By His Grace Preschool and Learning Center on the Atlanta Highway on Monday.More >>
An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.More >>
An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.More >>
Family members weren’t sure how the children got onto the train track, though they believed the pair sneaked out of their house and went wandering.More >>
Family members weren’t sure how the children got onto the train track, though they believed the pair sneaked out of their house and went wandering.More >>
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on Monday after having a baby and leaving it in a car.More >>
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on Monday after having a baby and leaving it in a car.More >>