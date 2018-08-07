Man pulls knife on officers attempting to arrest him

A man pulled a knife on Richmond Police officers who were trying to arrest him.

Last Monday, police were called to an apartment in the 00 block of West Canal Street around 11:43 p.m. for a reported assault.

When officers arrived, a man told him he had been struck with a tree branch by another man while in the hallway.

Police found Alberto Reyes-Alvarado, 29, and tried to arrest him, but he pulled a knife on them before they were able to.

There were no serious injuries.

Alvarado is charged with simple assault and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

