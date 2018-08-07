Cell phones banned from Kings Dominion ride following accident

New signs in front of a Kings Dominion roller coaster have banned the presence of cell phones and other items on the ride following an accident involving a North Chesterfield woman in June.More >>
It's that time of year again where police agencies and community organizations are gearing up to host National Night Out on August 7.More >>
Last Monday, police were called to an apartment in the 00 block of West Canal Street around 11:43 p.m. for a reported assault.More >>
The Prince George County Police Department is mourning the loss of their beloved chaplain.More >>
Police responded to the 5700 block of Willow Branch Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday for shots fired.More >>
A woman's act of kindness at a gas station ended up being a chance encounter with a country music megastar.More >>
Family members weren’t sure how the children got onto the train track, though they believed the pair sneaked out of their house and went wandering.More >>
The employees told the woman that due to her cerebral palsy, the manicurist could not paint her nails because her hands were too shaky.More >>
According to CBSNewYork, cleaners found the five to six-month-old fetus around 6 a.m. in the plane's bathroom.More >>
The FDA expanded its recall by four companies on Thursday while Asian countries have issued recalls targeting a newly identified supplier.More >>
The Lee County District Attorney is providing an update to a 12-year murder case in Auburn.More >>
An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.More >>
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on Monday after having a baby and leaving it in a car.More >>
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing woman after a sailboat was found unmanned in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday night.More >>
Are you affected by the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group lawsuit? Here's a quick guide to events, with contact information and advice for recent customers.More >>
