Cell phones banned from Kings Dominion ride following accident

New signs in front of Twisted Timbers at Kings Dominion banning cell phones from the ride (Source: Kings Dominion)

New signs in front of a Kings Dominion roller coaster have banned the presence of cell phones and other items on the ride following an accident involving a North Chesterfield woman in June.

Reann Mayfield was hit in the forehead by a cell phone while riding Twisted Timbers June 10.

The accident left Mayfield with a nearly two-inch gash on her forehead and concern for safety at the park.

Tuesday, Kings Dominion spokeswoman Maggie Sellers confirmed new signs have been placed in front of the Twisted Timbers ride to “further clarify and reinforce our loose article policy.”

The signs state:

Due to the nature of this ride, bags and other loose articles are not permitted on Twisted Timbers. Absolutely no cell phones on Twisted Timbers!

Sellers did not immediately respond to when these signs were put in place, however, she said that the safety of guests and associates is the top priority for the park.

Following Mayfield's accident, new signs have been placed in front of Twisted Timbers to "further clarify and reinforce the loose article policy," a spokeswoman for KD said. The signs now ban cell phones from the ride.

“I think it’s going to be wonderful because now people can rest at ease knowing that their children can go on the rides and be safe,” Mayfield said. “Knowing that articles are not going to be flying out of other people’s pockets.”

Following the accident in June, Mayfield contacted customer service about getting a refund for her season passes, stating she would not be going to the park because of this accident.

Mayfield received the reimbursement last week.

Today I caught up with Mayfield to talk about her recovery over the last 8 weeks. Check out how her nearly 2-inch gash has healed!

“The customer service representative apologized for everything that had happened,” Mayfield said. “They made it right and everything is fine now.”

