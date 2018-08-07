Prince George Police mourn loss of chaplain

The Prince George County Police Department is mourning the loss of their beloved chaplain.More >>
Police responded to the 5700 block of Willow Branch Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday for shots fired.More >>
It's that time of year again where police agencies and community organizations are gearing up to host National Night Out on August 7.More >>
After 35 years in law enforcement, Hopewell Police Chief John Keohane will officially retire at the end of the month.More >>
He is charged with three counts each of burglary, grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.More >>
A woman's act of kindness at a gas station ended up being a chance encounter with a country music megastar.More >>
The employees told the woman that due to her cerebral palsy, the manicurist could not paint her nails because her hands were too shaky.More >>
An interesting story out of orange beach. A couple's wedding day turned heroic. While taking wedding pictures, the groom ran out into the Gulf to save a drowning swimmer. One couple's wedding turned out to be the perfect storm.More >>
The FDA expanded its recall by four companies on Thursday while Asian countries have issued recalls targeting a newly identified supplier.More >>
Police identified the man as a murder suspect in a Boston cold-case who had recently been released from jail.More >>
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on Monday after having a baby and leaving it in a car.More >>
According to CBSNewYork, cleaners found the five to six-month-old fetus around 6 a.m. in the plane's bathroom.More >>
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing woman after a sailboat was found unmanned in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday night.More >>
Authorities have released dash camera footage of a slow pursuit in Summerville involving a Walmart motorized shopping cart.More >>
The Coast Guard has resumed their search for a missing woman after a sailboat was found unmanned in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday night.More >>
