Prince George Police mourn loss of chaplain

The Prince George County Police Department is mourning the loss of their beloved chaplain.

Police Chaplain Robert Livesay, III, was found dead at his home on Tuesday morning.

The pastor was one of the founding members of the department’s chaplain program.

Livesay served as a chaplain with the department since 2011. He also served as Senior Pastor of Oakland Baptist Church since 1991, and as chaplain for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for the Prince George High School basketball team.

The Prince George County Police Department released the following statement in part:

Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Chaplain Livesay was a great man, touching so many lives. His heartbeat was loving God, family, and people. Although his service has ended here, his love, spirit, and memories will always be with us. Thank you Chaplain Livesay, dear brother, for your mentoring, love, friendship, and service to Prince George County.

