Hopewell Police Chief to retire: ‘It has been an honor and privilege’

After 35 years in law enforcement, Hopewell Police Chief John Keohane will officially retire at the end of the month.

While his retirement day is September 1, his last working day is Tuesday.

Keohane will sign off one last time at 8:30 p.m. after spending his last day visiting communities at National Night Out.

He spent the last seven and a half years at the helm of the city's department as chief.

“I am humbled and it has been an honor and privilege to serve the Hopewell Community and the Hopewell Police Department,” Keohane said.

Captain Greg Taylor will serve as Acting Chief of Police until Keohane’s retirement day at the first of the month.

The interim chief will be announced before the first of the month.

