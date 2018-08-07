WNBA: Aces forfeit game against Mystics that was canceled - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

WNBA: Aces forfeit game against Mystics that was canceled

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The WNBA has ruled that Las Vegas will forfeit its game against Washington that was canceled Friday night when the Aces players decided not to play because of concerns about their health and safety after 26 hours of travel.

The league announced its decision Tuesday in a one-sentence email.

There was little precedent for the decision because the WNBA has never had a game canceled before. There have been a handful of instances over the past few decades in major sports in which teams have been forced to forfeit.

Most of those occurred because of fan involvement such as the Chicago White Sox infamous Disco Demolition Night in 1979 when the field was so damaged the second-game of a doubleheader couldn't be played.

The Aces needed nearly 26 hours to travel to Washington from Las Vegas after flight delays and cancellations Friday. By the time the team reached its hotel it was 3:45 p.m. - about four hours before the scheduled tip. The Aces talked things over and spoke by phone with the union Friday. They called the league to say they did not want to play.

Making the game up later in the season would have been exceptionally difficult because of the compact schedule. The two teams play virtually every other day over the next two weeks before the regular season ends Aug. 19.

The Aces are in ninth place and the forfeit moved them two games behind Dallas for the final playoff spot. Washington moved into a third-place tie with Los Angeles.

The Mystics had to refund fans who had tickets for the game. As a goodwill gesture they are also offering tickets to another game.

___

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • LeBron James adds Showtime doc to his small-screen portfolio

    LeBron James adds Showtime doc to his small-screen portfolio

    Monday, August 6 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-08-06 22:06:10 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-08-07 17:17:12 GMT
    LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.More >>
    LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.More >>

  • No price hike, but new caps on MoviePass discount tix plan

    No price hike, but new caps on MoviePass discount tix plan

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:39:03 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-08-07 17:14:59 GMT
    MoviePass, a discount service for movie tickets at theaters, is rescinding a planned 50 percent price increase following a subscriber backlash, but imposes new caps on use.More >>
    MoviePass, a discount service for movie tickets at theaters, is rescinding a planned 50 percent price increase following a subscriber backlash, but imposes new caps on use.More >>

  • Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:46:28 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-08-07 17:13:38 GMT
    (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

    More >>

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly