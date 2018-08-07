Police arrest man in string of gas station burglaries

The Colonial Heights Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to a string of gas station burglaries.

Ramond Thomas Mason, 36, of Colonial Heights, was arrested last Thursday. He is charged with three counts each of burglary, grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Police say he burglarized the Exxon Shop and Go along Southpark Boulevard on May 27 and again on June 7. He also hit the Slip in Shell on Southpark Boulevard on May 30.

Mason is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond. He is expected in Colonial Heights General District Court on October 3.

