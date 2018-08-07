Man brings gun during argument at Chesterfield shopping center

A group was at the Bella Italia when a fight broke out. (Source: Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Crime Solvers needs your help to catch a suspect who brought a gun to an argument at a shopping center in Chesterfield

On the early morning of June 24, a group was at Bella Italia in the Irongate Shopping Center when a man got into an argument with another customer.

The man’s wife pulled him out of the restaurant, but he came back later with a gun. The gun was not fired during the incident, and no one was injured.

The man with the gun was described as a thin, African-American male, in his mid-to-late 40s, with short, black hair and drove off in a black BMW.

If you have information on this or any unsolved crime in Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, submit a tip through Crime Solvers. Call the hotline, (804) 748-0660, click crimesolvers.net or use the P3 Tips app. Using any of these methods will allow you to remain anonymous, and, if your tip helps, you could receive a cash reward.

