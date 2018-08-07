LeBron's Ohio school would welcome visit from first lady - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LeBron's Ohio school would welcome visit from first lady

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio public school that LeBron James helped create says it would welcome a visit from first lady Melania Trump, who broached the idea after her husband insulted the NBA star on Twitter.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a spokesman for the Akron school district in northeast Ohio said Monday there aren't any plans for the first lady to visit James' I Promise School but would be willing to discuss the possibility.

Melania Trump made headlines when her spokeswoman issued a statement Saturday that said James appears to be "working to do good things" for children. The statement came after President Donald Trump on Twitter called black CNN host Don Lemon the "dumbest man on television" who made James "look smart, which isn't easy to do" during a CNN interview.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

    Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-08-07 11:07:55 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:29:45 GMT
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>

  • Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:46:28 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:27:46 GMT
    (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

    More >>

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

    More >>

  • Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

    Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-08-07 13:23:21 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-08-07 15:27:16 GMT
    (AP Photo). In this combination photo, Hilary Swank accepts the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Boys Don't Cry" during the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 26, 2000, left, and Jared Leto poses with his Oscar for best supporting actor...(AP Photo). In this combination photo, Hilary Swank accepts the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Boys Don't Cry" during the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 26, 2000, left, and Jared Leto poses with his Oscar for best supporting actor...
    Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles.More >>
    Transgender actors and advocates in Hollywood are seeking recognition, and not just in casting of transgender roles.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly