Richmond Jazz Festival 2018 map of events

The Richmond Jazz Festival takes place at Maymont on August 11-12. Events leading up to the festival kick off Thursday, August 9.

Schedule:

Thursday, August 9th

VMFA | 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220

Jazz Café

Free admission

Thursday, August 9th

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery | 2408-2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond, VA 23220

Hardywood Food Truck Court

Free admission

Friday, August 10th

Hippodrome Theater | 528 N 2nd Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Check out our full map and schedule of events on 12 About Town.

Richmond Jazz Fest has musical acts come from diverse genres including the worlds of jazz, R&B, funk, soul and hip-hop with artists ranging from Maze feat. Frankie Beverly to Gladys Knight. This rain or shine festival is a hit year after year and 2018 is no different.

