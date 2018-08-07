Richmond Jazz Festival 2018 map of events - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Jazz Festival 2018 map of events

The Richmond Jazz Festival takes place at Maymont on August 11-12. Events leading up to the festival kick off Thursday, August 9.

Schedule:

Thursday, August 9th
VMFA | 200 N. Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220
Jazz Café
Free admission

Thursday, August 9th
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery | 2408-2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond, VA 23220
Hardywood Food Truck Court
Free admission

Friday, August 10th
Hippodrome Theater | 528 N 2nd Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Check out our full map and schedule of events on 12 About Town.

Richmond Jazz Fest has musical acts come from diverse genres including the worlds of jazz, R&B, funk, soul and hip-hop with artists ranging from Maze feat. Frankie Beverly to Gladys Knight. This rain or shine festival is a hit year after year and 2018 is no different.

