MeTV to air special reruns in memory of 'Mrs. Garrett'

In memory of the late actress Charlotte Rae, who played Mrs. Garrett on both "Diff’rent Strokes" and "The Facts of Life," MeTV will air special episodes of these two shows from 2-3 p.m. Sunday.

The beloved actress died at the age of 92 on Aug. 5 at her home in Los Angeles. Though the actress announced in 2017 she was battling bone cancer, her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The episode of "The Facts of Life" will air from 2-2:30 p.m. followed by the “Diff’rent Strokes” episode that served as the pilot for the spin-off "The Facts of Life" from 2:30- 3 p.m.

