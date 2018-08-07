Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 27 16 .628 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 27 19 .587
Danville (Braves) 25 20 .556 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 21 25 .457
Burlington (Royals) 14 30 .318 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 24 18 .571 -
Kingsport (Mets) 25 20 .556 ½
Bristol (Pirates) 21 24 .467
Johnson City (Cardinals) 20 24 .455 5
Greeneville (Reds) 18 26 .409 7

Tuesday's Games

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.

