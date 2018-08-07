Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|27
|16
|.628
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|27
|19
|.587
|1½
|Danville (Braves)
|25
|20
|.556
|3
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|21
|25
|.457
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|14
|30
|.318
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|24
|18
|.571
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|25
|20
|.556
|½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|20
|24
|.455
|5
|Greeneville (Reds)
|18
|26
|.409
|7
|Tuesday's Games
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Bluefield at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Danville, 7 p.m.
