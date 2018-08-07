Driver killed after striking tree in median along I-95

(Source: NBC12) PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -
Virginia State Police say one person was killed after striking a tree in the median along 1-95 in Prince George County.
Police say they were called around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 39 for a single-vehicle crash.
Troopers said the driver was traveling southbound when they lost control of the vehicle, causing it to run off the side of the road and strike a tree in the median.
Police are still investigating.
No additional details were immediately available.
