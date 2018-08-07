Mechanicsville's Mraz taking Richmond area students to 'Today' s - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mechanicsville's Mraz taking Richmond area students to 'Today' show

NEW YORK, NY (WWBT) -

Mechanicsville native Jason Mraz will be taking 20 Richmond area students to the “Today” show on Friday as he promotes his new album, “Know.”

SPARC says the performance will be between 8 and 9 a.m. on NBC12.

