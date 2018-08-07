NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 7, 2018 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - Aug. 7, 2018

(WWBT) -

Tonight's THE night! It's National Night Out where there are numerous activities planned for communities around the area and law enforcement officers. 

Here's a look at what else is going on: 

Man shoots at thieves in Chesterfield

  • One of the bullets hit a nearby home
  • The homeowner and suspects were charged

Richmond Public Schools needs dozens of staff members

  • There's a teacher shortage just weeks away from the first day of school
  • Majority of vacancies are at elementary schools

Virginia woman sues JC Penney

  • She's seeking $4.5 million
  • She says a bleaching agent was improperly applied for an "extended period of time"

A Thing to Know:

How’s the Weather?

  • Tired of rain and storms? Well ...

What Day is It?

Say What?

  • A lip sync challenge digs into "history" with MC Hammer. Check out the video from Belle Grove Plantation.

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

Meet Penny: She's bossy, but great with humans!

Final Thought:

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'" – Fred Rogers (aka Mr. Rogers)

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

