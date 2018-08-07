Police: Homeowner faces charge after chasing, shooting at thieves

A man who chased and fired shots at two people on his property faces a gun charge, the Chesterfield County Police Department said.

Police responded to the 5700 block of Willow Branch Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday for shots fired.

"When (police) arrived, a community member told them that he had just confronted two subjects who had entered onto his property and were breaking into his vehicles," Chesterfield police said. "The man said that he chased the subjects and fired his firearm while in pursuit."

One of those gunshots hit a home in the 7400 block of Summer Tree Drive.

The two suspects, who have not been identified, were found and charged with unlawful entry and larceny. The homeowner, who also hasn't been identified, faces a reckless handling of a firearm charge.

No one in the incident was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12