Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|27
|16
|.628
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|27
|19
|.587
|1½
|Danville (Braves)
|25
|20
|.556
|3
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|21
|25
|.457
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|14
|30
|.318
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|24
|18
|.571
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|25
|20
|.556
|½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|21
|24
|.467
|4½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|20
|24
|.455
|5
|Greeneville (Reds)
|18
|26
|.409
|7
|Monday's Games
Kingsport 5, Elizabethton 1
Kingsport 7, Elizabethton 2
Bristol 2, Johnson City 1
Bristol 8, Johnson City 7
Pulaski 10, Princeton 5
Danville 4, Burlington 2
Bluefield 10, Greeneville 5
|Tuesday's Games
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
