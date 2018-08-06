History Time: Lip sync challenge goes historic

Well, at least *somebody* can touch it. (Source: Belle Grove Plantation/YouTube)

The lip sync challenge is historic.

With all the videos of police officers strutting their stuff going around, other people are feeling a little left out.

Well, you "can’t touch" Belle Grove Plantation.

The birthplace of James Madison dropped a lip sync video for its historic site to a song that is itself quite historic, having been released in 1990. The video extends the challenge to other presidential homes such as Monticello and Mount Vernon.

"U Can’t Touch This" isn’t as old as Belle Grove, which was built in 1791, it just feels that way.

