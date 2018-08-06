History Time: Lip sync challenge goes historic

School officials are not sure how the new school will effect zoning in the area but said it is expected hold 650 students.More >>
School officials are not sure how the new school will effect zoning in the area but said it is expected hold 650 students.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
One board member wasn't above floating the idea that, "we may have to beg."More >>
One board member wasn't above floating the idea that, "we may have to beg."More >>
The birthplace of James Madison dropped a lip sync video for its historic site and challenged other presidential homes to do the same.More >>
The birthplace of James Madison dropped a lip sync video for its historic site and challenged other presidential homes to do the same.More >>
A Virginia family says they returned from a trip to find a man's dead body in their yard.More >>
A Virginia family says they returned from a trip to find a man's dead body in their yard.More >>
The FDA expanded its recall by four companies on Thursday while Asian countries have issued recalls targeting a newly identified supplier.More >>
The FDA expanded its recall by four companies on Thursday while Asian countries have issued recalls targeting a newly identified supplier.More >>
When the board finished speaking and board member Aaron D. Martinez made a motion to bring to a vote whether or not to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School, the board members remained silent.More >>
When the board finished speaking and board member Aaron D. Martinez made a motion to bring to a vote whether or not to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School, the board members remained silent.More >>