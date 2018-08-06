First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Isolated Severe Storms Possible

Wednesday is being designated a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for some isolated severe thunderstorms moving through our region later in the afternoon and early evening. We are under a MARGINAL RISK (Category 1 out of 5) for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC):
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s on Wednesday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The atmosphere will be quite unstable as that front approaches the region during the hottest part of the day. While we are not anticipating a widespread outbreak of severe storms, there may be some individual storm cells that intensify rapidly in that hot and humid environment and become capable of producing DAMAGING WIND GUSTS.
It's something we will be monitoring closely over the next few days!
