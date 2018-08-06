Man charged with murder after body found inside Chesterfield home

Chesterfield Police have arrested a man in connection to the stabbing death of a man last year.

Bruce Garnett, 67, was found stabbed to death inside his home after police went to do a welfare check on him on April 21, 2017.

Police say Garnett had been dead for several weeks before he was found.

Officers arrested James Wheeler, 56, of Stuarts Draft, on Saturday. Draft in charged with second-degree murder. The two did know each other.

Wheeler is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton without bond.

