London department store launches Christmas shop _ in August

(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Shoppers pass a Christmas tree in Selfridges in London, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. Visitors to Selfridges may be surprised to encounter Christmas trees, bright, shiny baubles and nutcrackers on display... in August. The department ...
(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). A wooden figure features in a Christmas display in Selfridges in London, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. Visitors to Selfridges may be surprised to encounter Christmas trees, bright, shiny baubles and nutcrackers on display... in August...
(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Shoppers pass a Christmas tree in Selfridges in London, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. Visitors to Selfridges may be surprised to encounter Christmas trees, bright, shiny baubles and nutcrackers on display... in August. The department ...
(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). A snow globe features in a Christmas display in Selfridges in London, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. Visitors to Selfridges may be surprised to encounter Christmas trees, bright, shiny baubles and nutcrackers on display... in August. T...
(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). A toy double-decker bus features in a Christmas display in Selfridges in London, Monday Aug. 6, 2018. Visitors to Selfridges may be surprised to encounter Christmas trees, bright, shiny baubles and nutcrackers on display... i...

By JAMES BROOKS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - It's beginning to look at lot like Christmas at one London department store.

Europe may be basking in a summer heatwave, but Selfridge's store, first opened in 1909, is thinking of chillier times, launching its Christmas Shop a full 145 days before Dec. 25th.

The department store says over 500 products are on display - from Big Ben-shaped tree decorations to London-themed snow globes - even though temperatures outside are over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

The company says the early start to the holiday season is driven by demand from shoppers, particularly those visiting from abroad.

"It creates an extra buzz around the department store, adding that destination appeal," said Sofie Willmott, an analyst from research firm Global Data.

Selfridges will expand the Christmas Shop on Sept. 4, putting almost 3,800 goods on offer. This winter's theme is 'Selfridges Rocks Christmas,' featuring Elvis Presley themed nutcrackers and David Bowie shaped tree baubles.

But while some shoppers thought it was good to get Christmas Diane and Paul Herbert from the English city of Bristol weren't too excited.

"At our age, we think life goes too quick without bringing Christmas forward," laughed Diane.

