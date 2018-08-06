NASCAR CEO Brian France taking leave of absence following DUI arrest

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance (WBTV file photo)

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France is taking "an indefinite leave of absence" after he was arrested in The Hamptons late Sunday night and charged with DUI.

France, 56, was stopped after his 2017 Lexus blew through at a stop sign, CBS News reports. Officers apparently saw indications France was intoxicated and found oxycodone pills during a subsequent search.

France was released just after 9 a.m. Monday.

NASCAR released a statement early Monday addressing the incident:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information," the organization said. "We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

Several hours later, France released a statement announcing his leave of absence:

I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night," France said. "Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs.

NASCAR also released a second statement alone with France's:

Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence from NASCAR as chairman and chief executive officer. Effective immediately, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France has assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer.

France became NASCAR CEO and Chairman in 2003.

According to TMZ, who first reported the story, France's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

France was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance, according to Village of Sag Harbor, NY police.?

