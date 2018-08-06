NASCAR CEO Brian France charged with DUI

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested in The Hamptons late Sunday night and charged with DUI, police say.

In addition to DUI, France was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Village of Sag Harbor, NY police.

France, 56, was released just after 9 a.m. Monday.

NASCAR released a statement Monday addressing the incident:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

France became NASCAR CEO and Chairman in 2003.

According to TMZ, who first reported the story, France's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Details surrounding France's arrest were not released.

