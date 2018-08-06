Richmond Animal Care and Control helps injured owl

RACC helps more than just cats and dogs! (Source: RACC)

Richmond Animal Care and Control is known for taking care of cats and dogs in the City of Richmond, but they help other critters, as well.

The RACC was able to save an injured owl, thanks to some citizens who alerted them to it.

A volunteer transported the owl to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

