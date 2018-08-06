Man arrested, faces multiple charges in DMV-related scam

A man faces multiple charges after police say he scammed people out of their vehicles using a loophole in a Virginia law.

Ronald Northcraft faces 15 charges - including auto theft and forging registrations - in the incidents in which police say he stole vehicle identification numbers and filed abandoned vehicle reports.

In once instance, Daniel Frias, who has lived in the Museum District for nearly four years, said he walked outside one July day realized his BMW was gone.

"I called the police later to report it, and they told me I couldn't report it stolen, because I didn't own the car,” Frias said. “I said, what, what do you mean? I have the title right here."

If a vehicle is reported as abandoned, a letter is sent to the owner or lien holder of that car to notify them.

If the owner of the car doesn't respond to the abandonment letter, the person who made the complaint can begin the process of taking ownership. Twenty-one days later, that person can title the vehicle, sell it, or have it demolished.

Richmond Police posted to the Nextdoor app urging car owners to be aware of these types of situations.

"If you get a letter from DMV stating your vehicle has been reported as abandoned, contact DMV & RPD immediately," the post said.

Northcraft is currently being held at the Richmond Justice Center and will appear in court on Sept. 14.

