Capitol Police investigating suspicious package

Capitol Police investigated the report of a suspicious package at 801 East Main Street.

Fire crews were staging at 9th and Main Street and asked for people to avoid the area.

Capitol Police said the scene has been cleared by Richmond Police.

The location is about a block away from Capitol Square and the address is listed as the Virginia Department of Social Services.

