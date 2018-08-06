Capitol Police investigating suspicious package

Capitol Police investigated the report of a suspicious package at 801 East Main Street.
Fire crews were staging at 9th and Main Street and asked for people to avoid the area.
Capitol Police said the scene has been cleared by Richmond Police.
The location is about a block away from Capitol Square and the address is listed as the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.