Virginia family returns from trip, finds man's body in yard

A Virginia family says they returned from a trip to find a man's dead body in their yard.More >>
A Virginia family says they returned from a trip to find a man's dead body in their yard.More >>
It's almost that time of year again!More >>
It's almost that time of year again!More >>
Pocahontas Island experienced a rebirth after the tornado, but today faces a different threat - time.More >>
Pocahontas Island experienced a rebirth after the tornado, but today faces a different threat - time.More >>
Twenty-five years after the deadly Tri-cities tornado, there are many technological advances to help keep residents safer in severe weather.More >>
Twenty-five years after the deadly Tri-cities tornado, there are many technological advances to help keep residents safer in severe weather.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Petey was shot in the face but still chased the suspect into the next yard. Police, who had been searching for the suspect, saw him jump that fence and bullets began flying.More >>
Petey was shot in the face but still chased the suspect into the next yard. Police, who had been searching for the suspect, saw him jump that fence and bullets began flying.More >>
According to WXMI, the deputy smelled marijuana from the front porch of Saltzman’s home. When the deputy asked Saltzman who it belonged to, she confessed it was hers.More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.More >>
The 15-and-17-year-old suspects are each charged in juvenile court with attempted robbery/carjacking, theft of property and attempted theft of a vehicle.More >>
The 15-and-17-year-old suspects are each charged in juvenile court with attempted robbery/carjacking, theft of property and attempted theft of a vehicle.More >>
Of those who reported an age, the victims were between 11 and 62 years old.More >>
Of those who reported an age, the victims were between 11 and 62 years old.More >>
The computer error was fixed in October 2015, but it had been going on since April 2010.More >>
The computer error was fixed in October 2015, but it had been going on since April 2010.More >>
What started out as group of friends having fun in the sun turned into a deadly accident at Union Falls Bridge. On Sunday, divers with the Jones County Sheriff's Department recovered the body of man in Tallahala Creek.More >>
What started out as group of friends having fun in the sun turned into a deadly accident at Union Falls Bridge. On Sunday, divers with the Jones County Sheriff's Department recovered the body of man in Tallahala Creek.More >>
A soldier from Fort Bragg who was accused of murdering a Myrtle Beach woman took his own life in Dorchester County on Sunday.More >>
A soldier from Fort Bragg who was accused of murdering a Myrtle Beach woman took his own life in Dorchester County on Sunday.More >>
There were wicked waves and red flags on Lake Michigan throughout a hot Sunday as people packed the beaches in Grand Haven on the last day of the Coast Guard Festival.More >>
There were wicked waves and red flags on Lake Michigan throughout a hot Sunday as people packed the beaches in Grand Haven on the last day of the Coast Guard Festival.More >>
Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery involving a 9-year-old boy selling lemonade.More >>
Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery involving a 9-year-old boy selling lemonade.More >>