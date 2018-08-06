Man charged after family finds dead body in yard

A Virginia family says they returned from a trip to find a man's dead body in their yard, and now a man is charged with concealing the body.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said they were called around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday to the 11300 block of Enchanted Woods Way for the report of a dead body.

The Free Lance-Star reports that 48-year-old Scott Mattice discovered the body next to his family's front porch Sunday morning, when he went to get the mower. He says the family had noticed a smell when they returned from Virginia Beach, but weren't initially sure what it was.

Kerrie Mattice said they had got a note from the sheriff's office that a vehicle had crashed into the ditch in front of their house Thursday

Deputies and detectives said Jarred Smith, 23, of Locust Grove, was driving when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway and into the ditch. Deandre Miller-Caldwell, 23, of Spotsylvania, was a passenger and lost consciousness at some point before the crash.

Concerned citizens stopped at the crash scene to help and saw Caldwell laying in the ditch, but Smith told them that Caldwell was his intoxicated friend laying there.

During the investigation, police found that Caldwell had used Heroin and lost consciousness at some point Thursday night.

Deputies believe Smith hid Caldwell's body near the family's home so that he could not be seen from the roadway, just before deputies got to the scene of the crash.

Smith is charged with concealing a dead body and is being held in the regional jail without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

