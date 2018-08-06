Schools gear up to head back before Labor Day

It's almost that time of year again - when summer break ends and the kids head back to school.

But for a select group of students in the Central Virginia area, that time of year comes sooner rather than later.

Cumberland County Public Schools start back to school this Wednesday and Louisa County Public Schools start on Thursday.

They aren't the only ones who head back before Labor Day though, Amelia County begins August 13 and Goochland County students start hitting the books on August 20.

