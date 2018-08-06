Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|27
|15
|.643
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|26
|19
|.578
|2½
|Danville (Braves)
|24
|20
|.545
|4
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
|Burlington (Royals)
|14
|29
|.326
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|24
|16
|.600
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|23
|20
|.535
|2½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|20
|22
|.476
|5
|Bristol (Pirates)
|19
|24
|.442
|6½
|Greeneville (Reds)
|18
|25
|.419
|7½
|Monday's Games
Johnson City at Bristol, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, Game 2, TBD
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
