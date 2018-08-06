Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 27 15 .643 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 26 19 .578
Danville (Braves) 24 20 .545 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 20 25 .444
Burlington (Royals) 14 29 .326 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 24 16 .600 -
Kingsport (Mets) 23 20 .535
Johnson City (Cardinals) 20 22 .476 5
Bristol (Pirates) 19 24 .442
Greeneville (Reds) 18 25 .419

Monday's Games

Johnson City at Bristol, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, Game 2, TBD

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Chase Elliott wins at Watkins Glen, his first Cup victory

    Chase Elliott wins at Watkins Glen, his first Cup victory

    Sunday, August 5 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-08-06 00:13:00 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:07:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Chase Elliott, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Chase Elliott, center, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
    Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen, holding off Martin Truex Jr in a scintillating finish.More >>
    Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen, holding off Martin Truex Jr in a scintillating finish.More >>

  • Outside firm will head Meyer probe; expected to take 2 weeks

    Outside firm will head Meyer probe; expected to take 2 weeks

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:52 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:52:53 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:07:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, right, and then-assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Ok...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, right, and then-assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Ok...
    An outside firm has been hired to conduct the investigation into Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's handling of a domestic abuse complaint against a former assistant.More >>
    An outside firm has been hired to conduct the investigation into Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's handling of a domestic abuse complaint against a former assistant.More >>

  • William & Mary head football coach to retire

    William & Mary head football coach to retire

    Sunday, August 5 2018 9:48 PM EDT2018-08-06 01:48:32 GMT
    Jimmye Laycock (Source: William & Mary Athletics)Jimmye Laycock (Source: William & Mary Athletics)
    Jimmye Laycock (Source: William & Mary Athletics)Jimmye Laycock (Source: William & Mary Athletics)

    The head football coach at William and Mary announced his retirement Sunday, effective at the end of the 2018 Tribe season. 

    More >>

    The head football coach at William and Mary announced his retirement Sunday, effective at the end of the 2018 Tribe season. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly