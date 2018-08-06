Appalachian League

Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen, holding off Martin Truex Jr in a scintillating finish.

An outside firm has been hired to conduct the investigation into Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's handling of a domestic abuse complaint against a former assistant.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, right, and then-assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Ok...

Outside firm will head Meyer probe; expected to take 2 weeks

The head football coach at William and Mary announced his retirement Sunday, effective at the end of the 2018 Tribe season.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Former wide receiver Terrell Owens holds a street sign after a road was named for him following his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Instead of speaking at the Hall of Fame events...

Terrell Owens got his jacket and approximately 3,000 adoring fans to help him celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame all by himself at his alma mater hours before the other seven members of this... More >>